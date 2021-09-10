GRAND RIVERS — Kathie June Riley, 66, of Grand Rivers, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Born Sunday, Sept. 19, 1954, in Benton, she was the daughter of Luther D. Morehead of Calvert City and the late Martha Ann (Jessup) Morehead. She was a loving wife and mother and a retired registered nurse, having spent most of her career in the Transitional Care Unit of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital of Paducah, where she made many lifelong friends. Mrs. Riley earned her BSN from Murray State University. She was a devoted Christian and the pastor’s wife of Lake City Baptist Church. A true servant of the Lord, she often served as organist, children’s bible study leader, and Sunday school teacher.
Surviving are her adoring husband of more than 40 years, Billy Riley of Grand Rivers; daughter, LeeAnn Glisson, husband Stephen Glisson of Paducah; son, Dr. Derek Riley, wife Dr. Cara Riley of Pulaski, Tennessee; brothers, Mickey Morehead of Mayfield, and Monty Morehead of Gilbertsville; sister, Karen Faughn of Gilbertsville; grandchildren, Nadia Yamada, Elliana Riley, Parker Riley, Rowan Riley, Daley Glisson, Eli Glisson and Eden Glisson.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, in Benton, with Rev. Dr. Darvin Stom officiating. Interment will follow the service in Miller Cemetery, Grand Rivers.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.