Kathie Carman, 64, of West Paducah died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Carman; three daughters, Amy Douglas, Teresa Alexander, Jennifer Golden;son, Michael Golden; sisters, Diane Summers and Sheila Summers-Meritt; and one brother, Don Summers; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Summers and Wanda Helm Summers.
A family planned memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday October 5, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
