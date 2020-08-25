Kathi L. Grace, 69, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Kathi was born August 5, 1951, in Paducah to the late George and Georgia Niemeyer Little. Kathi had a zest for life and an amazing work ethic which kept her working until she was no longer able. She owned multiple businesses and designed a few of her own homes architecturally along with the interior designing. She was independently successful, multi-talented and exceptionally fashionable and stylish. She paid great attention to detail and was a perfectionist to ensure everything was just right. Kathi was thoughtful and considerate and always went out of her way to help others any way she could. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by many who will miss her generous spirit and kind soul.
Kathi is survived by her son, Joshua Grace of Paducah; two sisters, Janie Turnbo (Guy) of Paducah, Penny Buckley of Paducah; one niece, Keysla Hickey; one nephew, Chase Buckley; two great-nieces, Mary Helen and Claire Hickey; one great-nephew, Jack Hickey; and her significant other, Bill Adams.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes a minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug, light a candle of remembrance or
leave a message of sympathy for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.