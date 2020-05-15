METROPOLIS, Ill. — Katheryn Ann Strickland, 82, was born in Metropolis, the daughter of Loren and Alice Ashley Kotter on October 23, 1937, and departed this life on May 14, 2020, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehab.
She was united in marriage to her loving husband, Tommy Strickland on December 1, 1956. He preceded her in death July 16, 2003.
Katheryn and her mother owned Pants Shack and she worked retail all of her life. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Katheryn is survived by her loving daughter and caretaker, LeeAnn Evans of Metropolis; granddaughter, Mandy Evans of California; two great-grandsons, Chase and Chanse Woods; their special great-aunt, Debra Massie of Florida; one brother, Dick (Shirley) Kotter of Brookport; one sister, Tina (Charlie) Peebles of Metropolis; and many nieces and nephews.
Katheryn was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Alice Kotter; and her husband, Tommy Strickland.
Due to the current health and safety directives the services will be private.
The family would like to say a special thanks Metropolis Nursing and Rehab for the care they provided.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Lourdes Mercy Health Hospice at 911 Joe Clifton Dr, Paducah, KY 42001 or to Happy Hearts Senior Citizens Center at 711 Market St, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.