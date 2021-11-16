LEDBETTER — Katherine Thomasson, 68, of Ledbetter, died at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

She was a retired 911 dispatcher, EMT, EMT instructor, was the first female paramedic west of the lakes. She was a member of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Earl Thomasson; daughter, Mika Thomasson of Louisville; son, Paul Thomasson of Grand Rivers; and a brother, James Edward Stroud of Gleason, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Austin Stroud and Sarah Ellen Brooks Stroud.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Gary Clark officiating.

Friends may call 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the EMSEK, c/o Terri Riggle, 4114 Handley Ave., Louisville, KY 40218.

You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle atwww.milnerandorr.com.

To send flowers to the family of Katherine Thomasson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 17
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Nov 16
Visitation
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In