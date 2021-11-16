LEDBETTER — Katherine Thomasson, 68, of Ledbetter, died at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a retired 911 dispatcher, EMT, EMT instructor, was the first female paramedic west of the lakes. She was a member of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Michael Earl Thomasson; daughter, Mika Thomasson of Louisville; son, Paul Thomasson of Grand Rivers; and a brother, James Edward Stroud of Gleason, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Austin Stroud and Sarah Ellen Brooks Stroud.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Gary Clark officiating.
Friends may call 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the EMSEK, c/o Terri Riggle, 4114 Handley Ave., Louisville, KY 40218.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle atwww.milnerandorr.com.
