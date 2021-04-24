KEVIL — Katherine Maupin, of Kevil, died at her home Thursday evening, April 22, 2021.
She was a registered nurse and had been employed at several different nursing homes.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Gary Lynn Maupin of Kevil; two sons, Lance Gallatin of Collins, Ohio, and Jimmy Gallatin of Kevil; a brother, Donald Dombroski of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Theresa Brigleb of Portland, Oregon, and Janet Dombroski of Boston, Massachusetts; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Billie Bryce Gallatin; a brother; and a sister.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at Providence Cemetery with the Rev. David Wagner officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Cemetery.
