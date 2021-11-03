RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — Katherine Louise Cain Wise was born Nov. 6, 1921, to Robert Morris Cain and Mary A. Gary Cain in Redfield, Iowa. In 1934 she, along with her parents and sister, Roberta C. Hinton, moved to Morganfield. Katherine married Noel V. Wise Sr. on Nov. 6, 1940, her 19th birthday. Their first child, Robert Charles, arrived in December 1941, followed by Noel Vincent Wise Jr. in October 1949, and in December 1961, Barbara Ann (Messamore.)
Katherine Cain Wise passed away on Oct. 29, 2021, one week prior to her 100th Birthday at the Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home in Rutledge, where she received loving care. Previously she lived in Paducah, Kentucky.
Katherine was employed in a variety of businesses, beginning at her father’s pharmacy; then Camp Breckenridge in Morganfield, Kentucky; the Courier-Press, Evansville, Indiana; the Dawson Springs, Kentucky Progress; and for 16 years, a teller at Commercial Bank of Dawson Springs, Kentucky. In 1961, she was employed as a reservation clerk at Pennyrile State Park, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, where she was later promoted to Business Manager and then park manager. Katherine transferred to Kenlake in 1981, retiring as business manager in 1987.
Katherine is survived by Robert (Bob) C. (Bettyann) Wise, Noel V. (Vince) Wise, and Barbara Ann Wise Messamore (Reuben); grandchildren, Mark Wise, Melissa Green, Lee Wise, and Matthew Messamore; five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents; sister, Roberta C. Hinton; husband, Noel V. Wise Sr.; brother-in-law, Keith Hinton; and daughter-in-law, Virginia A. Wise.
Katherine attended St. Thomas Catholic Church, Paducah, Kentucky; volunteered at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital; was a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Kentucky Dogwood Good Sams Camping Club. She was honored by the “Friends of Pennyrile” to have a lighted “Snowflake” installed outside the lodge during the Christmas holiday season.
Visitation for Katherine Louise Wise will be Wednesday, from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Nov. 3, 2021, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, with David Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to St. Thomas More, Lourdes Volunteers, or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.