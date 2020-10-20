METROPOLIS, Ill. — Katherine “Kathy” Martin, 51, of Metropolis, Illinois passed away at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Metropolis with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery.
Kathy was a Pharmacist at CVS in Paducah, a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis, graduated in 1987 from Massac County High School, graduated from McWhorter School of Pharmacy at Sanford University in Birmingham, Alabama, was a long time Girl Scout Leader, ministered with foreign mission trips to Haiti and Mexico, and loved watching her children participate in various school activities and sporting events.
Kathy is survived by her parents, Jim and Donna Young; husband of 18 years, Ron Martin; children, Reid and Abigail Martin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Metropolis. We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing at all times.
Memorials may be made in Kathy’s name to First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
