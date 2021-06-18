MURRAY — Katherine Deloyce Thacker Griffin, 93, of Murray, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home.

Arrangements were incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Katherine Griffin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 20
Funeral
Sunday, June 20, 2021
12:30PM
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home and Crematory
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Jun 20
Visitation
Sunday, June 20, 2021
11:30AM-12:30PM
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home and Crematory
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 19
Visitation
Saturday, June 19, 2021
5:00PM-6:00PM
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home and Crematory
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In