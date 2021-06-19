CLINTON — Katherine Graham House, 69, of Clinton, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home. Kate was born Nov. 23, 1951, to David Bercham and Katherine Pierce Graham. A lifelong, active member of Clinton First United Methodist Church, Kate graduated from Hickman County High School in 1969. From there, she went on to her beloved Alma Mater, the University of Kentucky, where she was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority and was a life member of the UK Alumni Association. After obtaining a degree in business, Kate returned home to Clinton and married her husband of 47 years, Joe Don House, with whom she raised two sons, David and Don. Kate and Joe Don started farming together in 1975. In the early years, Kate would spend many hot days helping Joe Don by filling up the old John Deere 4-row planter or driving the grain truck to Farmer’s Gin. Later in life, Kate was employed for several years by the former First National Bank of Clinton, Kentucky until retirement in 2004. When she wasn’t busy with the day-to-day operation of House Farms, Kate loved traveling, working crossword puzzles, watching her grandchildren at their extracurricular activities, and playing Bridge with her friends, in particular the Monday night foursome, which was a staple for many years.
Kate is survived by her husband, Joe Don; two sons, George David (Emily) House of Memphis, Tennessee, and Joseph Donald House Jr. of Clinton; five grandchildren, George Clayton House, Henry Graham House, David Bercham House, and William Hays House all of Memphis, and Aubrey Brenae House of Clinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Edward Larkins House; and special aunts, Marian Emerson, Kay Bondurant, Virginia Johnson, Mary Ellen Sheridan, and Betty Ann Keiser.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Clinton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mickey Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton First United Methodist Church.
Donations: Clinton First United Methodist Church, 210 S. Washington, Clinton, KY 42031; New Pathways, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069; or Mayfield-Graves Co. Animal Shelter, 500 N. 12th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Brown Funeral Home of Clinton is in charge of arrangements.
