Katherine Elizabeth Chandler, 54, of Paducah, died August 13, 2020.
She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Jim and Betty Ray. Katherine was a 1984 graduate of Franklin High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee.
She was a former member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Katherine was a current member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah, where she also served as the Children’s Ministry director.
She is preceded in death by her father in-law, Ray Chandler, Sr.; uncle, Bobby Russell and cousin, Ben Gary. Katherine is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ray Chandler, Jr., of Paducah; son, Bentley Ray Chandler, of Paducah; daughter, Sarah Chandler (Matt) Hammonds, of Gallatin, Tennessee; mother- and father-in-law, Maralyn and Lowell Beck, of Dyersburg, Tennessee; aunts and uncles, Ann Russell of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Alice (Patrick) Riley, of Nashville, Tennessee; cousins, Debbie (Chris) Newman, of Athens, Alabama, Wanda (Mark) Sawyer of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Allison Riley, of Nashville, Tennessee, Melissa Riley, of Nashville, Tennessee, Burnetta Gary, Julie Gary, James (Pam) Gary and Joe Spencer Gary, all of Thompsons Station, Tennessee; special friends Judy Fleming and Georgeann McCoy; granddog Pete.
A private family graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Paducah.
Memorials may be made to the Children’s Ministry at Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway St., Paducah, KY, 42001.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Franklin, Tennessee, is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.