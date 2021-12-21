Katherine E. Goad, 82, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Providence Point in Paducah.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Wilkins; one son; Curtis Creason; one sister, Ann Davis; one brother, Billy Adams; six grandchildren, Ashley Zortman, Chelsea Creason, Sarah Smith, Kaitlyn Creason, Emma Creason, and Samuel Creason; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvie Frankie Goad; her parents, William Adams and Antha Kerns Adams; and one brother, Joe C. Adams.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Phelps officiated. Interment followed at Palestine Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
