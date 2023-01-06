TIFFIN, Ohio — Sister Kateri Kaufman, 80, of the Sisters of St. Francis of Tiffin, Ohio, died at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at St. Francis Home.
She was born (Marlene Ann Kaufman) Feb. 20, 1942, to Albert and Catherine (Siebeneck) Kaufman.
Survivors include one sister, Bonnie (Bill) Schnipke; and four brothers, Ken (Rose Ann) Kaufman, Harold (Mary Jane) Kaufman, Joe (Diane) Kaufman, and Henry (Jane) Kaufman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Josephine Kaufman.
Sister Kateri served as a homemaker at North Auburn, Custar, Peru, Millersville, Blakeslee, Carey, St. Francis Convent in Tiffin, and in Paducah, Kentucky. She was a dietary worker at Our Lady of Consolation Cafeteria in Carey, Ohio, and at St. Francis Convent. She was also a seamstress at St. Francis Convent. She served as a childcare worker and assistant director at Toddler’s Inn Day Care Center and assistant director of Munchkin Land Day Care, both in Paducah. After retiring from Munchkin Land she continued to babysit.
Sister Kateri was a graduate of St. Francis Convent School in Tiffin.
Visitation will be 9:30-11:25 a.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the St. Francis Convent Chapel, Followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. ET officiated by Rev. Gary Walters. Burial will be in St. Francis Convent Cemetery. A Christian Wake Service will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Memorials can be made to St. Francis Convent or St. Francis Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Traunero Funeral Home, 214 S. Monroe Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883; 419-447-3113.
For online condolences, go to: www.traunerofuneralhome.com.
