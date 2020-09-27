Karyol Johnson, 62, of Paducah, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Gospel Assembly Church.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cheryl Johnson; one stepdaughter, Priscilla Sluder of Paducah; one stepson, Isaac Sluder of Paducah; one brother, Darryl Johnson of Smithland; seven grandchildren, and his father, William Johnson.
He was preceded in death by a sister and his mother, Wave McDonald Johnson.
A private family visitation will be held with inurnment to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to National Kidney Foundation of KY. 161 St Matthews Ave Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207
