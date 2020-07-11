SYMSONIA — Karon Cunningham, 65, of Symsonia, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Steve Cunningham of Symsonia; son, Justin Cunningham of Murray; brother, Larry Crowley of Benton; sister, Andra Derington of Benton; and one granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Ray and Lena Jo (Copeland) Crowley; and one brother.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Benton with Mike Farmer will officiate. Interment will follow the service.
No public visitation will be held.
The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to: Paws with a Cause, 4646 S. Division, Wayland, MI 49348.
