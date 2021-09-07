METROPOLIS, Ill. — Karol Kidd Schmidt, 78, of Metropolis, Illinois passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. David Deem officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery.
Karol was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, loved to play the piano and organ, sang in a quartet along with Stecia Gregory, Ann Schneider, and Carol Taylor, and sang in the choir. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Karol is survived by her daughter, Sherry Kammler and husband Ron of West Frankfort; her son, Timothy Schmidt and wife Brenda of West Paducah, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Steven Schmidt of Metropolis, Illinois, and Madison Schmidt of Almo, Kentucky; her sister, Janice Kidd of Arizona.
Karol was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Spence and Dorothy Elizabeth (Pansing) Kidd; her husband of 55 years, Darrel Ray Schmidt; and her son, Terry Schmidt.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Karol’s name to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 520 Ferry St., Metropolis, IL 62960 or Masonic Cemetery Fund, c/o Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Music will be provided by Stecia Gregory, pianist.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
