SMITHLAND — Karla Sue Haley, 56, of Smithland, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem.
Mrs. Haley was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Sept. 9, 1964 to the late Charles and Yvonne Harper Rayburn. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Kirk Haley of Smithland; daughters, Kristina Suits (William) of Burna, Maurita Dunn of Paducah, and Samantha Haley of Paducah; sons, Troy Haley of Smithland, Phillip Rayburn of Paducah and Shaun Haley of Lone Oak; brother, Roger Rayburn of Fancy Farm; and grandchildren, Adriana Haley, Kensley Haley, Joseph Heflin, Jordan Heflin, Jazzy Heflin, Justice Dunn, Joshua Haley, Kira Townsley, Tiara Townsley, Matthew Ozga, Alexis Haley, Aiden Haley, Rayden Haley, Kenslee Vincent, and Summer Turner.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Dunn; sisters, Cynthia Rayburn and Deborah Rayburn; brother, Dale Rayburn; and her parents.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Services under the direction of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
