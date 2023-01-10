Karla Kay (Storm) Hahn, 67, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed peacefully from this earth surrounded by family on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Metropolis First Baptist Church with Rev. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Those who knew Karla best knew a woman whose bright and kind personality could light up a room. Those fortunate enough to call Karla a friend knew what real and big love was. Karla’s love for those close to her was exceeded only by her bravery. Refusing to leave those she loved behind, Karla fought a 24 battle with cancer as a single mother. While undergoing seven treatment courses over these years, she lived to see her children to adulthood, welcomed grandchildren and watched them grow, and remained incredibly close to her family and chosen family (special shout out to her ’73 Girls). She is our hero and was the life of the party — ready for an adventure at a moment’s notice and a steadfast companion to all she loved. The world was made a brighter place by her love that was so big.
“She was powerful not because she was scared, but because she went on so strongly despite the fear.”
Karla is survived by her children, Ryan Andrew Hahn and wife Millicent (Nesbitt) Hahn, Grant Richard Hahn and husband Matthew Lind, and Alex Kent Hahn and wife Alli (Bozarth) Hahn; grandchildren, Aidan Michael Hahn, Andrew Maddox Hahn, Emerson Melissa Hahn, Sloane Kay Hahn, Sophie Kate Hahn, and a granddaughter, Elle Stockton Lind-Hahn, on the way; sister, Virginia “Ginger” Griffey and husband Bob; niece, Heather Ann Rottmann and husband Darian Rottmann; great nieces and nephew, Elizabeth Ann (Rottmann) Jackson and husband James Jackson, Natalie Danielle Rottmann and Gabriel Ross Rottmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie Richard and Betty June (Stockton) Storm.
Visitation will be held at the Metropolis First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. — 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Hahn, Grant Hahn, Alex Hahn, Aidan Hahn, Andrew Hahn, Matthew Lind and Frank Storm.
