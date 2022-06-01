Karla JoAnn Miller, 65, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her residence.
Karla was born on March 24 in LacCrosse, Wisconsin, and was the youngest daughter of Joseph and Vernelgene Dowiash. She was a graduate of Logan High School in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. On June 14, 1980, she married Malcolm Miller at the Trinity United Church of Christ in LaCrosse. Karla loved fishing, gardening, spending time with her dogs, and her family.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Malcolm Miller of Paducah; her daughter, Loretta (Ben) Brazzell of Paducah; as well as several cousins. She is also survived by her two beloved dogs, Sox and Charlie.
Preceding Karla in death are her parents, Joseph and Vernelgene Dowiash; her sister, Sharon Brink; and her three beloved dogs, Max, T-bow, and Jackson.
A memorial visitation for Karla will be held 1 - 3 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
