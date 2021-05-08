Karla Jean (Rohrer) Nunley, 48, of Lone Oak, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, earned her heavenly reward at 9:57 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Trad York officiating.
Karla was a member of Waldo Baptist Church.
Karla is survived by her mother, Barbara A. (Smith) Rohrer; sons, Skylar Nunley and Talon Nunley; sister, Kimberly (Rohrer) Unfried and husband Rodney; nephews, Peyton Gallo and wife Laken and Carson Unfried; great-niece, Hadley Baker; great-nephew, Braxton Gallo; the love of her life, Greg Park; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Karla was preceded in death by her father, Stanley E. Rohrer.
Memorials may be made in Karla’s name to Guardian Family Services, 117 West 10th Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Skylar, Talon, Rodney, Greg, Peyton, and Carson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-
McManus Funeral Home.
