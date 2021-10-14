Karin Elizabeth Thomas, 83, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a member of Gospel Mission Worship Center and a retired executive director of Hope Unlimited.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis Richard Thomas; two daughters, Shauna A. Harris of West Paducah, and Tara E. Sloan of Paducah; one sister, Sue Carter of Toledo, Ohio; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Pence. Her parents were Arthur and Marian Augsbach Cady.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Gospel Mission Worship Center.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday at the church.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.