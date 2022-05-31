OSWEGO, Ill. — Karin Helen Kent of Oswego, 79, at rest on May 5,2022, peacefully at Accentcare & Hospice & Palliative Care of Illinois, Naperville.
She was born Nov. 10,1942, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Harold and Helen Vagenius.
She is survived by her seven children; David, Cathy, Betsy, Tom, Cindy, Dan, and Anne Marie; and 13 grandchildren.
Preceded by her husband, Anthony Kent (Feb. 28, 2021).
She was a devout Christian, an inspiring teacher.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 No. Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60614; or the Dominican Sisters of the Eucharist Ann Arbor, Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, 4597 Warren Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105.
Family and Friends may gather for a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Annes Catholic Church 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego.
Inurnment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Aurora.
Arrangements entrusted to Dunn Family Funeral Home 1801 S. Douglas Road Oswego, Il. 60543. For information 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.