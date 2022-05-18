Karen Ward Hill went home to be with the Lord at 12:15 a.m. May 17, 2022.
Born to Doyle and Jeannette Ward, member of Hardin Baptist Church, Karen was married over 50 years to Gary Hill, the most handsome guy at the car wash. After 40 years of banking, she left the best job she ever had for the best job she ever wanted — family, lake, and beach time.
Mom to two engineers, Heather and Garrick (Brandi); gran to three, Mason, Campbell and Jackie; sister to, Gale (John) Chambers, Carla (Glenn) Wyatt, and Kimberly (Gary) McManus; and the greatest aunt Karen to several nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her mother and father.
Her family and friends will celebrate her life at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice, or one that is near to our hearts, Habitat for Humanity, Marshall County Rotary Club, Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care at Mercy Health. Or, Karen would advise you to open a savings account or invest it for future fun.
