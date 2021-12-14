Karen Ann Sutton, 59, of Louisville, formerly of Paducah, died at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
She attended St. Stephens Baptist Church. She was employed at NPC Financial Services where she was an office manager.
She is survived by her mother, Georgia Mae Sutton of Paducah; three brothers, Lemuel Ricardo Sutton of Paducah, Terry Dale Sutton of Louisville, and Derrick Sutton of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Cintia Sutton of St. Louis, Missouri; one niece, two great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father, Evan Sutton.
A private memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. However, friends may call from 10 — 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
