GOLCONDA, Ill. — Karen Sullivan, 61, of Golconda, passed away at 3:53 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Herrin Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating.
Karen was well known for her crafts, refinishing furniture, and caring for her beautiful yard. She loved shopping for antiques and had a beautiful voice.
Karen is survived by her mother, Willa Jacobs of Metropolis; her husband, Jerry Sullivan of Golconda; daughters, Emily Airas (Juan) of Houston, Texas, Faith Sullivan of Brookport; sons, Andrew Sullivan (Autumn Wilce) of Saline County, Benjamin Sullivan of Golconda; 14 grandchildren; sister, Adelle McBride (Kerry) of Metropolis; brother, Richard Jacobs of Metropolis; several nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Harry Jacobs, and a sister-in-law, Julie Jacobs.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the services.
Memorials may be made in Karen’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
