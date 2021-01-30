MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Karen Ruth Weeks, 71, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of John Thayer Weeks, Jr. went to be with our Lord and Savior Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Her memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Karen was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Cairo, Illinois, daughter of the late Joe Harold Babb and the late Ruth Lansford Babb. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1971 and a master’s degree in education in 1978 from Murray State University, Murray, Kentucky. She began her career as an elementary school teacher and later taught in vocational schools. Karen joined the training department at MeadWestvaco and worked in both the Charleston and Ohio offices. Karen was also self-employed; her company, Community Greeting Service, connected businesses with newcomers to the community. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant where she taught Sunday School and sang alto in the choir. Karen enjoyed praise and gospel music, spending time at the beach, cruises, and a good meal out with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John; son, Blake Lansford Weeks (Heather Gooch Weeks) of Birmingham, Alabama; two cousins, Verlinda Newton of Cobden, Illinois, and Gordon McCluskey of Madison, Wisconsin; and her toy poodle, Pepper.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 www.stjude.org/donate or Dorchester Paws 1364 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC, 29483.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
