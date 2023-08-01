METROPOLIS, Ill. — Karen Marie (Meyers) Mizell, 69, of Metropolis, passed away at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Brian Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery in Rosebud.
Karen was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Eastland Life Church.
Karen is survived by her children, Kim Larrison Ramage (Bruce), Kevin Larrison (Brigitte), Kelly Larrison (Austin), Kenny Brown; grandchildren, Gerad Sellers (Josh), Ciara Summers (Dequarelle), Taylor Summers (Justin), Wade Tharp, Jadelyn Larrison; great-grandchildren, Jayda, Greyce, Karter, Kyrie, Kash, A’Kenley, and one on the way; brother-in-law, Bill Dwyer; brother, Kenneth Meyers (Shaunetta); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey E. and Agnes Marie (Gill) Meyers; sisters, Beverly Simon and Judy Dwyer; and brothers, Dennis Meyers and Kevin “Tubo” Meyers.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Karen’s name to Eastland Life Academy, 716 E. 3rd St., Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Justin Lamer, Austin Spraggs, Dequarelle Meadows, Christopher Meyers, Bruce Ramage and Derrick Brown.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Mizell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.