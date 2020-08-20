Karen Marie Hogancamp, 67, of Paducah, and Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Burlington, Vermont, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, at her home in Paducah.
Karen was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. A retired respiratory therapy technician, she was an avid knitter, scuba diver, and a devoted animal lover. She was also a past president of the Paducah Orchid Society.
She is survived by her husband of forty years, C. David Hogancamp of Paducah; three sons, Charles E. Hogancamp II (Allison) of Franklin, Tennessee, D. Ryan Hogancamp (Meagen) of Paducah, and Matthew T. Hogancamp of Boston, Massachusetts; her mother, Gloria Bennett and stepfather, James Bennett of Paducah; two sisters, Susan Dubois of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Anne True of Johnson, Vermont; three granddaughters, Ava Hogancamp, Jane Hogancamp, and Margaret Hogancamp; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Provost of Burlington, Vermont; and two brothers, Daniel Provost of Lake City, Florida, and Thomas Provost of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A private funeral mass will be held with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.milnerandorr.com
Expressions of sympathy are welcome as donations to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Dr, Paducah, KY 42003, ASPCA at aspca.org, or Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
