MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — Karen Logeman, 54, of Massac County, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church with Frank Forthman Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Karen was a former dental hygienist for Michael Perry, DMD, and was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church. She had a love for photography and took thousands of pictures of Colton, her family, and the family farm. Karen made sure that a family picture was taken at every Thanksgiving and Christmas. Karen made and donated thousands of greeting cards to the Cards for Soldiers program, where cards are mailed to soldiers overseas so soldiers can use them to send to family and friends back home.
Karen is survived by her son, Colton Logeman (Serina Goff), grandchildren, Harper Logeman, Delaney Goff, and Casey Logeman all of Massac County; parents, Ronald and Margie Smith, of Metropolis; mother-in-law, Lois Logeman, of Paducah; sisters, Janet Bailey (Wes) and Lori Rottmann (Russ), both of Metropolis; sisters-in-law, Connie Hefner (Scott) and Robin Watson (Bruce), both of Paducah; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Logeman and her father-in-law, Gilbert Logeman.
Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Rottmann, Steve Walters, Michael Walters, Tom Walters, Jeff Hefner, Erik Watson, Chad Watson, Travis Watson, and Robert Hefner.
Music will be provided by Kathy Hutcherson, Connie Hefner, Danielle Walters, Robin Watson, and Tom Walters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.