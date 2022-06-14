Karen Kennedy Marvin, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Providence Point in Paducah.
Karen was born in Paducah on July 13, 1930, the second daughter of Margaret “Maggie” and Clarence E. Kennedy. She married the love of her life, James W. Marvin in August 1952. He passed away on Dec. 16, 2016.
Mrs. Marvin graduated from Augusta Tilghman High School where she was a cheerleader and member of the A Capella Choir, National Honor Society, the Bell Staff and Sambiki Saru Sorority. She was honored to receive the D.A.R. award upon graduation. She attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri and transferred to the University of Kentucky where she graduated in 1952. While there. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and upon graduating, she was on the staff of the UK Child Development Laboratory.
After returning to Paducah and marrying her childhood sweetheart, James W. Marvin, Mrs. Marvin taught Home Economics at Franklin Junior High School and was a member of the Charity League and Westminster Presbyterian Church while Mr. Marvin worked as managing director for the family-owned Kennedy Leaf Tobacco Co. until they moved to Mayfield where he operated the business until his retirement in 1989.
While in Mayfield, Mrs. Marvin was a member of Laurel Oak Garden Club, Junior Welfare League, Church Women United and First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.
She and her husband moved back to Paducah where they became members of the First Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Marvin was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James W. Marvin, Sr.; son, James W. Marvin, Jr.; granddaughter, Mary A. Marvin; her parents, Clarence Edgar and Margaret Davis Kennedy; her sisters; Margaret Kennedy Klein and Bettye Jo Binder.
She is survived by her son, Ken Marvin and wife, Dana of Paducah; daughter-in-law, Leslye Marvin of White House, TN; three grandsons, Dr. Daniel C. Marvin (Heather), Michael Marvin (Jamie) and Garett Marvin (Britani); one granddaughter, Anna Marvin; eight great-grandchildren, three nephews; a niece; and several cousins.
Mrs. Marvin would tell you that next to her Lord who provided several miracles in her family, she considered her friends and family His best gifts to her.
A private, family memorial service will be held and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church, 200 N 7th St, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message, light a candle or share a “Hug from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.