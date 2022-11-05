Karen Kennady Koster
12/21/1955 — 10/21/2022
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Karen Kennady Koster
12/21/1955 — 10/21/2022
Born in Houston, Texas, Dec. 21, 1955, to loving parents, Ruth Gail Lewis Kennady and Emmett Hubbard Kennady, Jr, both of whom predeceased her.
She grew up in Paducah, Kentucky, and graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1973. She received a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts degree from Western Kentucky University in 1978 and began working for WKYT-Lexington as a graphic designer.
She was a talented artist of varied mediums including acrylic/oil/watercolor paints, freehand drawing, and alcohol ink.
She leaves behind her devoted husband, Robert Lewis Koster, PE — who was her friend, partner, and soul mate for nearly 50 years. Married on May 31, 1980, in Paducah, Kentucky, they would go on to raise Seth Lewis Koster, DO and Natalie Gail Walker — who were Karen’s pride and joy.
She later found fulfillment as a multi-media teacher, impacting the lives of hundreds of high school students over a career of 10 years. She also leaves behind her beloved younger brothers, Emmett Hubbard Kennady, of College Station, Texas, and Kenneth Lewis Kennady, of Paducah.
The family has chosen for a private memorial service to be held at a later date at their home in Cedar Park, Texas.
Condolences and correspondence can be sent to her husband RobertKoster@att.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.