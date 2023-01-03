Karen Kay Dotson, 73, of Paducah, died 10:15 a.m. Sunday Jan. 1, 2023, at her home. She was a member of Oaks Church of God and a homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter, Laura Dotson of Reidland; one son, John T. Dotson II, of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death was husband, John Thomas Dotson; parents, John Samuel Allmon and Estelle Speakman Allmon; one son, Samuel C. Dotson; one sister and one brother.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Richard Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
