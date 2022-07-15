GRAND RIVERS — Karen Lynn Dismore, 70, of Grand Rivers, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her sister’s home in Elizabeth, Indiana.
She was a retired teacher and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her two children, Angie Downs of Grand Rivers and Stephen Dismore of Paducah; four siblings, Catherine Spence, Sandina Mayberry, Donald Mayberry, George Mayberry; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Dismore; and one brother. Her parents were George and Maria Mayberry.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Iuka Cemetery. Burial will follow. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
