HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Karen Clark McCann, 65, of Hermitage, Tennessee, and formerly of Symsonia, passed away on April 1, 2020, in Hermitage.
Karen was a graduate of Symsonia High School before attending Murray State University. She obtained her Master’s in Psychology and Counseling and worked as a family counselor and as a social worker. She was a teacher in the Metro Nashville Public Schools System. She was very passionate about education and an advocate for children with special needs.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Brittany McCann, of Hermitage; her son, Michael Clark McCann of Cross Plains, Tennessee; her sister, Billy Clark of Greenbrier, Tennessee; and her two puppies, Chicken Leg and Outlaw the 5th.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael McCann, and her parents, Billy Edward Clark and Carolyne “Sue” Clark.
A private funeral took place on Friday, April, 3, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Bebout officiating. Burial followed at Clark’s River Cemetery.
