Karen Buchanan Yates, 65, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Karen was born in Paducah on December 30, 1955, to the late Bobby and Mary Jo Buchanan. She was a respiratory therapist at Lourdes Hospital where she enjoyed having fun with her coworkers and where she made many lifelong friendships. She enjoyed quilting, bicycle riding, vacationing at the beach and she was an avid tennis player.
She will be remembered as a funny, independent, competitive, and active woman who was a loyal friend and devoted mother who loved to talk about her children.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Katie Yates of Lexington; her son, Tony English (Annette) of Paducah; one sister, Connie Kaler (Ted) of Paducah; two brothers, Stephen “Buster” Buchanan of Paducah and Rollie Buchanan of Paducah; one grandson, Brandon English; and her miniature schnauzer, Bailey.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Les Chamberlain officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. memorial service time on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
