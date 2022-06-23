Karen Joy Battoe, 76, of Paducah, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home.
She formerly worked in the dietary department at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is her two children, Jerry Don Battoe and Carri Battoe; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Battoe; two brothers and one sister. Her parents were Garland and Helen Scott.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the service hour Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.