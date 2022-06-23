Karen Joy Battoe, 76, of Paducah, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home.

She formerly worked in the dietary department at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is her two children, Jerry Don Battoe and Carri Battoe; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Battoe; two brothers and one sister. Her parents were Garland and Helen Scott.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the service hour Friday at the funeral home.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Friday, June 24, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jun 24
Funeral Service
Friday, June 24, 2022
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
