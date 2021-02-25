Kara Sollitto, 71, of Lone Oak, passed away Feb. 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Kara was a longtime member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ. Kara was born on Oct. 14, 1949, to the late Billy Ross and Mayme Sue Vanvactor Ross. Kara volunteered in the church’s clothing benevolence program, as did her parents for many years. She worked for many years at the Reed Oil Company as a secretary, but once her boys arrived, became a full-time dedicated wife and mother. Kara loved going to the beach in Destin, Florida, loved family and sharing stories. Kara was also an avid baseball fan, through cheering on her son’s teams and for the Atlanta Braves. She also enjoyed the fellowship of her bunco group ladies.
Survivors include two sons, Philip Sollitto and wife, Whitney, of Franklin, Tennessee, and Michael Sollitto and wife, Mitzi, of Corpus Christ, Texas; one sister, Kathy Rogers, Gilbertsville; two brothers, Bobby Ross, Cocoa Beach, Florida and Ron Ross, Leroy, West Virgina; two grandchildren, Riley Sollitto and Harper Sollitto; brother-in-law, Lynn Tilley, Lexington; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her husband, Jerry Don Sollitto, one brother, Randy Ross, and her parents, Billy and Sue Ross.
Private services will be held at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Paul Wingfield, Jamey Boone and Ed Grogan speaking. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak Church of Christ Benevolence Program, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003, American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101, Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.