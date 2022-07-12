Kara Love Ford, 56, peacefully and unexpectedly left the confines of her earthly body on Saturday July 9, 2022, at her home. She was born on Aug. 21, 1965, to Randal Houser and the late Carolyn Rhew Houser. Kara was of the Church of Christ faith. She was a 1983 graduate of Lone Oak High School and a 1986 graduate of Murray State University with a degree in Early Childhood Development. Kara worked for many years for her father as a physical therapy assistant. She had a passion for traveling, especially in the mountains of Western North Carolina, photography, scrapbooking, and was a frequent seller of collectibles on eBay. Kara had a love for animals including her surviving pets Hadley, Bazzell, Bailey, and Olivia. Most of all, she had an abundant love for her family.
Kara is survived by her husband, Henry “Hank” Ford; one daughter, Sydne Skipworth of Paducah; one son, Jorden Skipworth and friend, Mandy of Paducah; father, Randal Houser of Paducah; step-daughter, Kelsey Turner and husband Brady of Atwood, Tennessee; one brother, Kris Houser, M.D. of Knoxville, Tennessee; one niece, Alexis Houser; and nephew, Kaden Houser; cousins, Marla Patterson and husband Mark, and Dana Rhew; aunt, Donna Rhew; and several other extended family members. Kara was loved by family and friends and will forever be in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Rhew Houser.
Graveside service will held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022; at the Houser Grove Church of Christ Cemetery with Jerry Mayes officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.