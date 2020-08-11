Kara Beth Adair Wilson, 38, died at 10:13 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital.
Kara was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where she attended her entire
life.
Kara is survived by her husband, Ryan Wilson of Fairdealing; three sons, Sebastian, Lincoln and Pierce; parents, Benny and Glenda Adair; brother Scott Adair; and sister Kristi Adair, all of Calvert City. She is also survived by her grandmother, Lorene Barnes of Benton; and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sandy and Opal Adair and John Edd Barnes.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Collier Funeral Home, located at 211 West 5th, St, Benton, KY 42025, with Mark Thweatt officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Kara Beth Adair Wilson Memorial Fund by calling CFSB.
