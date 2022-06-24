Kaneeta Ann Gould, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Kaneeta enjoyed her career as a Cosmetologist at Hair Benders and loved her customers.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Gould of Paducah; three sons, David Alan (Leslie) McCowan of Paducah, Kenneth Gould of Paducah, Heath Herrington (Rachel) Minden, Louisiana; Amanda (Dylan) Edwards of Shreveport, Louisiana; three sisters, Sue Hunt of Paducah, Carol (Steve) Spraggs of Paducah, Linda (Jeff) Modglin of Paducah; four grandchildren, Dustin (April) Dyson, Rachel (Michael) Conro, Brittney Boyd, Charlotte Pearson; five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Loyd Cruse and Kaneeta (Futrell) Cruse; daughter, Sarah McCowan; two brothers, Jimmy Cruse, Louis Cruse.
Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Kyle Lofton and Dell Romaine officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
