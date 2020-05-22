BENTON — Kacy York passed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Murray, on May 16, 1987. Kacy attended Maple Springs United Methodist Church as a child and young adult and recently became part of Reidland United Methodist Church . Kacy graduated from Marshall County High School in 2006. She received her undergraduate certification in Special Education and Elementary Education at Murray State along with her Master’s in FMD Education. She completed her Administration Degree from the College of the Cumberlands. Kacy was a teacher at McCracken County High School. She went beyond her classroom duties for the betterment of her students. She was compassionate, firm, and understanding.
She wanted her students to succeed and believed in them. She was chosen as the Outstanding Autism Advocate by the group, Families on the Spectrum, in 2016.
She loved spending time with her perfectly imperfect tribe and most especially reading and singing with her daughter.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ken Collins; grandmother, Clara Hamilton; and both paternal grandparents, Gene and Ann Collins; her uncle, Ray Riley; and cousin, Tayler Riley; also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Chevy York; daughter, Collins Linley York; along with her mother, Vivian Collins-McCrory. She is survived by her grandfather, Carl C. Hamilton. Her surviving aunts are Carla Riley and Deb (Greg) Gardner, along with cousins, Addison and William Riley, Chad and Ali Gardner. Her surviving in-laws are William and Tammy York. She is also survived by several brother and sister in laws including Sylvia Jestes (Blake), Tatum York, and Jay York . She leaves behind five nieces and a nephew soon to be born.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home with Joe Hanson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Maple Springs Cemetery.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Collier Funeral Home.
Social distancing practices will be in place during visitation and funeral service as set forth by the guidelines provided by our governor.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: McCracken County High School (MCHS) #CareLikeKacy, Special Needs Memorial Fund, 6530 New Hwy 60 West, Paducah, KY 42001. Checks payable to: MCHS, memo: #carelikekacy.
Online condolences may be given at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
