MARTIN, Tenn. — Juyne Ann Phillips Bushart, 74, of Martin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Martin Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1947, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late Harold Phillips and Anna Lou Shaffer Phillips French.
Juyne was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was an operator for the former Bellsouth Telephone Company.
She is survived by her husband, Harry N. Bushart, Jr. of Martin; a daughter, Tracie Ann Pitt (Chuck) Bing of McConnell; three grandchildren, Katelyn Anna (Jeremiah) Butler of Dublin, Kentucky, Anna Lise Hope (Jarrett) Bruer of Beaufort, South Carolina, and Natalie Anna Bing of McConnell; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon Butler of Dublin, Kentucky, Blakely Bruer of Beaufort, South Carolina, Alleigh and Addi Butler both of Eddyville, Kentucky; three sisters, Elen French of San Francisco, California, Beth Henson of Benton, Kentucky, Judy Offutt of Connecticut; a brother, Steve French of Franklin; and her step-father, Fred French of Paducah, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. BOX 1386, Fulton, KY 42041 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hornbeak Funeral Chapel of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
