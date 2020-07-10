Justyce Dion-Amir Troupe, 23, of Paducah, died 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of House of Hope Ministries, and was employed as both a dispatcher and office clerk at the Blue Dot Taxi Service.
She is survived by her parents, Deon LeMonte’ Troupe and Jacqueline Rochelle Bard, one daughter, Kaylese De-Jour Troupe; paternal grandparents, Clifton and Lynda Daye; maternal grandparents, June Jones and Fred Jones; two sisters, Heaven Troupe and Nevaeh Troupe, all of Paducah; six brothers, Je’Ordon Jamal Hill and Justus Kevin Statez White, both of Paducah and Jerelle Antwuan De’Juan Hill, Trevor Hill, Chance Hill, and Cameron Hill, all of Manassas, Virginia; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A funeral service has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Pryor officiating.
Friends may also call Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, you are asked to have both masks and gloves on before entering our facility.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
