METROPOLIS, Ill. — Justin Parmer, 47, of Metropolis, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the St. Francis Medical Center with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Cliff Easter and Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating with burial following in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Justin was employed with Trunkline Gas (Energy Transfer), where he was lead man, safety coordinator for the Joppa location, and was an equipment analyst. He attended Metropolis First Baptist Church and was a member of Ducks Unlimited.
Justin is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa (Wolfe) Parmer; son, Jordan Parmer and fiancé Summer Smallman; daughter, Maci Parmer; granddaughter, Tilly Ann Parmer; mother, Debbie Parmer Woods; brother, Brandon Parmer and wife Tracy; mother-in-law, Susie Smith and husband James; father-in-law, James Wolfe; brother-in-law, Justin Smith and wife Crystal; grandmother-in-law, Alene Huckleberry; nieces and nephews, Alec Parmer, Noah Parmer, Evan Parmer, Jordan Hansen, Julianna Hansen, and Avery Smith; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Justin was preceded in death by his father, Jim Parmer; grandparents, Herb Parmer, Mary Helen Medley, Omer and Laverne Powell; uncle, Rick Parmer.
Visitation will be held on 6 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Justin’s name to City National Bank, P.O. Box 380, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Parmer, Rob Larrison, Justin Wolfe, Landon Bremer, Mitch Helm, Dennis Hughes, and Noah Parmer.
