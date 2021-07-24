KEVIL — Justin Keith Crabtree, 26, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was employed as a diesel mechanic for McDonalds Farms and Fisheries in Paducah.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Rita Crabtree of Kevil; a brother, Bobby Joe Crabtree of Kevil; and his grandmothers, Florence Lanier of Kevil and Janice Crabtree of Metropolis, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bobby Earl Lanier and Bill Crabtree.
Friends may call after 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Revs. Billy Riley, Troy Deweese and Guy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneral
