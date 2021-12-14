CARLINVILLE, Ill. —Reverend Dr. Justin B. Reynolds went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Justin was born in Paducah, Kentucky on Oct. 11, 1973, to Charles Edward and Norma Lee (Coursey) Reynolds. Justin was an only child and the light of his parents’ lives. He was raised on a horse farm in Massac County outside of Metropolis. Justin enjoyed showing racking horses and was a proud member of the FFA where he achieved Star State Farmer. Justin graduated with the class of 1992 from Massac County High School.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he was 11 years old. Justin publicly accepted the call to preach the gospel at Waldo Baptist Church, where he was a member, on Father’s Day 1993. He married the love of his life and best friend, Jacinda Noelle Forthman on Dec. 10, 1993. They shared a wonderful life together, loving each other unconditionally through thick and thin. To this inseparable union were born three beautiful children, Justin Morgan Reynolds, Jacqueline Noelle Reynolds Yingling (husband — David), and Jonathan Edward Reynolds (fiancé — Hanna Lane). He was a wonderful father and then a proud Pop to two beautiful granddaughters, Emmalee Rose Yingling and Charlie Grace Yingling.
Justin was licensed to preach on April 17, 1994. He was Ordained into the Gospel Ministry on March 24, 1996. He graduated from Mid-Continent Baptist University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bible on Dec. 17, 2005. He earned his Master of Divinity Degree from Slidell Baptist Seminary on Oct. 16, 2018. He was proud of achieving his Doctor of Pastoral Theology from Slidell on Oct 13, 2019. Justin loved the Lord and faithfully served him. He pastored several churches including Brownfield Baptist Church in Golconda twice for a total of 12 years. He also pastored in several Illinois towns and two Kentucky churches. He led many people to the Lord during his ministry. He was currently the pastor of Charity Baptist Church in Carlinville, where he had served since March 2018. He loved his Pastor’s Pals and looked forward to time spent with them. He loved all the members deeply and felt that love doubly returned. He felt Charity would be his final church pastorate but little did we know it would be over so soon. He had a lot of plans that are left unfulfilled but his testimony will live on! He loved country churches and always had a heart for the country folks. He never worked to achieve bigger churches or gain recognition for himself. He was only concerned with telling others about Jesus and preaching God’s word. He led by quiet example often giving of himself to those the World had often deemed unappealing.
He loved riding motorcycles and was a member of Bikers For Christ Paducah Chapter serving until he had to sell his bike. Once he got back on two wheels, he joined Faithriders Motorcycle Ministry. He loved Harleys and all the folks who rode them (as he would say — the good, the bad and the ugly). He was never afraid of telling them about Jesus and the sacrifice He made for their sins. Justin was a Fanboy and loved Star Wars, Star Trek, Lord of the Rings and most all comic book heroes. We mustn’t forget wrestling! He was excited to finally meet Hulk Hogan this past summer. He was often teased by his family about his “collectibles”.
Justin was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Frank and Jerry Forthman; and a grandson, Issac Charles Yingling. He leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren, beloved Sphinx, Vinny, many more relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
A visitation and funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 at Charity Baptist Church in Carlinville. A Celebration of Life service was held Sunday at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Metropolis on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
Memorials can be given to help the family with burial costs or to Pathfinder’s Kids On A Mission of Charity Baptist Church, Carlinville.
Please visit www.heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.