Justice A’Keria Ronchelle Hicks, 23, of Paducah, died at 8:22 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of House of Hope Ministries.
She is survived by a son, Da’Myah Hicks of Paducah; her mother, Tiffany Shaw of Clarksville, Tennessee; her father, Ronald Hicks of St. Louis; a sister, JaVeah House of Clarksville; her grandparents, Rochelle Shaw of Clarksville and Shirley Hicks of St. Louis; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Gregory Shaw, and paternal grandmother, Irene Holland.
A walk-thru visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home. There will be no services.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.