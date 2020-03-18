BENTON — Justice Boyce G. Clayton, 90, of Benton, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Oakview Manor Healthcare Center in Calvert City.
Born Tuesday, Oct. 22, 1929, in Birmingham, he was the son of the late John Daniel “Dan” Clayton and the late Cara LaVerne (Heath) Clayton.
Mr. Clayton after graduated from Benton High School, served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, KY. After completing his tour of duty, he attended Murray State University where he majored in history, minored in Spanish and political science. After graduation, he began a teaching career in Metropolis, Illinois, schools. After encouragement from his family, he enrolled at the University of Louisville School of Law. He would teach at Waggerner High School and attend classes in the evening. Upon graduation in 1960 and was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association on May 6, 1960, he returned to Western Kentucky where he practiced as the Prosecuting Attorney for the city of Mayfield. In 1968, he was elected and served 6 years as Commonwealth Attorney for Calloway, Livingston and Marshall Counties. In 1974 Mr. Clayton was appointed as Justice to the newly established Kentucky Supreme Court. Mr. Clayton served as a Justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court until 1982 and was on the Kentucky Court of Appeals from 1982 to 1990. Mr. Clayton also served 4 years as the City Attorney for the city of Benton, before retirement.
Surviving are his children; Winthrop Elizabeth “Betsy” Thompson of Reidland, Scott Heath Clayton of Suwanee, Kara Joanne “Annie” Futrell, husband Jeff of Benton; sister, Marylon Hendrickson of Hartville, Missouri; grandchildren, Misty Clayton, Sean Thompson, Lauren Thompson Brown, Reanna Hargrove, Savannah Futrell; great grandchildren, Luke Clayton Harper and Haven Hargrove.
Mr. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Michael Alan Thompson, two grandchildren, Jon Thompson and Kara Futrell.
Graveside services for will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. in the Marshall Co. Memory Gardens, Benton, with the Rev. Todd Dotson officiating. Interment follow the service.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
