June Tandy Craig, 95, of Paducah, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, 2021, in her home.
June was born in Princeton, on May 19, 1926, to Eliot and Rosa Jones. She was raised in Princeton, where she lived until moving to Central City, Kentucky, in 1962. She remained employed by the telephone company after high school graduation until deciding to further her education. After several college classes, she became a teacher’s aide in elementary school, volunteered as an adult reading teacher, and worked in a local retail business part-time.
She enjoyed roller skating, bike riding, Homemakers, line dancing, bridge, and many church activities at First Baptist Princeton and Central City until joining Paducah First Baptist Church in 2002.
Mrs. Craig is survived by her daughters, Gloria Winkler (Charles F Winkler, M.D.), of Paducah and Naples, Florida, and Caroline Bryant (Jeff), of Paducah; her son, Charles Elliott Tandy, Ph.D., of Ann Arbor, Michigan; her grandchildren, William Keith Winkler, of Murray, Kentucky, Michael Howard Winkler (Tammie), of Paducah, Kendra Bryant Shemwell (Worth), of Hazel; her great-grandchildren, Logen Winkler, Mason Winkler and Mira Shemwell.
Mrs. Craig was preceded in death by her husbands, George W. Tandy and Harold Ogden Craig; her parents, Eliot Austin Jones and Rosa Alva Bethel Jones; and her sister, Caroline Thacker.
Funeral services are private and are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Tandy Family Cemetery in Princeton.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church Paducah, 2890 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001; or Braille Bibles International, PO Box 378, Liberty, MO 64069-0378.
