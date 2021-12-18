MAYFIELD — June Sanders, 60, of Mayfield, died 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 1:16 am
